Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the June 15th total of 145,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meridian by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meridian by 91.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Meridian by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Meridian by 176.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Meridian by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRBK opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.46. Meridian has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. Meridian had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 25.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meridian will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 11.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

