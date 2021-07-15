Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Sells $320,775.00 in Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.62, for a total transaction of $320,775.00.

Christopher Gerard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50.

Amedisys stock opened at $256.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.00 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

