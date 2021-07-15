CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 50 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $438.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $439.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

