Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in M&T Bank by 81.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,847,000 after purchasing an additional 162,916 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 6.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $4,077,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 57.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

NYSE MTB opened at $140.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.18. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.