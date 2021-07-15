Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 996,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,062 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $73,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,164 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,656,000 after purchasing an additional 228,397 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,608,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,101,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,488,000 after purchasing an additional 92,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,072,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKI opened at $78.47 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

