Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $77.01 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 171,182 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Halliburton worth $77,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

