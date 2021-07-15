Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $82.28 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 138,756 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Ingersoll Rand worth $82,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 172.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 88.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 9.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55,979 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 326.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 187,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 143,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

