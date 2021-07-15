Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells $218,350.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $218,350.00.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after acquiring an additional 521,959 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,705,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after purchasing an additional 111,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,298,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

