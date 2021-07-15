ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ THMO opened at $2.41 on Thursday. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 175.68% and a negative return on equity of 227.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

