Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Insider Sells $106,561.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) insider Michele A. Peppers sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $106,561.00.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $820.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 9.2% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,386,000 after acquiring an additional 638,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

