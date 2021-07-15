Stantec (NYSE:STN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

NYSE STN opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.69.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

