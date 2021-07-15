Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the retailer on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Costco Wholesale has raised its dividend payment by 41.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $409.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.18. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $414.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.