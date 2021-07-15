Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

TARS stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $535.78 million and a PE ratio of -6.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $228,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 587,304 shares of company stock valued at $17,571,956. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,909,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

