Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Sells $103,550.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $103,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CRNX opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 49,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

