The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Michelle A. Kasson Sells 3,251 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $130,852.75.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of -55.24. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $51.32.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.