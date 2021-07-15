Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Medpace by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $33,157,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Medpace stock opened at $182.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.71. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.02 and a 1 year high of $196.12.
MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $227,522.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,499,596.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,280 shares of company stock worth $47,194,215 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
