Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Medpace by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $33,157,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $182.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.71. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.02 and a 1 year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $227,522.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,499,596.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,280 shares of company stock worth $47,194,215 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

