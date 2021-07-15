Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.22% of Population Health Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth about $4,272,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth about $3,944,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth about $2,958,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth about $2,927,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth about $1,410,000.

PHIC opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

