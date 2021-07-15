BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Acquires $72,020.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director H E. Rainbolt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.02 per share, with a total value of $72,020.00.

BANF opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.44. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 55.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

