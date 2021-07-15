DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Insider Charles R. Kraus Sells 18,500 Shares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) insider Charles R. Kraus sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $61,975.00.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Equities research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth $679,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.