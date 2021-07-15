Analysts Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to Announce -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Carpenter Technology reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

CRS stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

