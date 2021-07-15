-$0.75 EPS Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.60). Cellectis posted earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLLS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

CLLS stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cellectis by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 500,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 392.9% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 276,230 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the first quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 15.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

