Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,465. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 86,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 722,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 64,851 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 50,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE opened at $14.01 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

