Brokerages Set Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Price Target at GBX 173.33

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 181.43 ($2.37).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Saturday, July 10th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hyve Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, May 17th.

HYVE stock opened at GBX 126.16 ($1.65) on Friday. Hyve Group has a 1 year low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of £334.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.57.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

