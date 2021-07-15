Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 4,474 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $102.70 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

