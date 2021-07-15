Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $102.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

