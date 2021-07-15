Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). Intersect ENT reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 107,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 235,862 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $623.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

