$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,150 shares of company stock worth $7,570,465 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after acquiring an additional 821,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,042,000 after buying an additional 661,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,055,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,155,000 after buying an additional 294,651 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

