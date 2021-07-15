Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 12,625 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBGS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.19 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.55.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

