Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New Investment in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 343,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

CARS stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $886.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

