AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 147,673 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,673 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $100,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

PKG opened at $137.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.47.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

