AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,931 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of NIO worth $91,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.11. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NIO. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

