AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 112,751 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112,751 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $89,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total transaction of $1,264,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,379,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,552 shares of company stock worth $7,797,417. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $230.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.69. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

