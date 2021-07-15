The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Increases Dividend to $2.00 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.
The Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend payment by 72.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of GS stock opened at $374.40 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48.
In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
See Also: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.