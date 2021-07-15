The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Increases Dividend to $2.00 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend payment by 72.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock opened at $374.40 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.