The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Increases Dividend to $2.00 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend payment by 72.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GS stock opened at $374.40 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

