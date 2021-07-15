WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.09-3.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $961 million-1.009 billion less repair payments, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $979.80 million.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $80.96 on Thursday. WNS has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. WNS’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.10.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

