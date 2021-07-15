Insider Selling: SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 5,500 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $111,595.00.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $670.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 485.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

