CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Jennifer Yoss Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $124,780.00.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $136.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $140.82.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

