CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Jennifer Yoss Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $124,780.00.
NASDAQ CRVL opened at $136.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $140.82.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
