Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,838 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

In other OPKO Health news, SVP Jon R. Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,602.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500 over the last three months. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.76. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.