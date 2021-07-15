Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.45 Million Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.19% of CarGurus worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CarGurus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after buying an additional 2,690,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,726 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,780,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1,081.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 893,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,353,000 after acquiring an additional 817,968 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $351,109.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,351,475 shares in the company, valued at $33,908,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 431,459 shares of company stock valued at $11,493,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.