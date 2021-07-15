Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 2,064 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of CyrusOne worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 179,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in CyrusOne by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,389,000 after acquiring an additional 171,723 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CONE. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

