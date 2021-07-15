Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,249 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.23% of First Merchants worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Merchants by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Merchants by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Merchants alerts:

In other First Merchants news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

FRME opened at $40.18 on Thursday. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.30.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million. Research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.