EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 202,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 30.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 49,297 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVTC stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

