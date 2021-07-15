Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,249 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRME stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

