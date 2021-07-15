Andra AP fonden Takes $686,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,230,000 after buying an additional 76,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $94,979,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after acquiring an additional 560,471 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

LYV opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

