Andra AP fonden Buys Shares of 8,100 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after acquiring an additional 560,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 409,161 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.