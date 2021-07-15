Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137,165 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,846,373.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,119.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $423,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,087.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,076 in the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

