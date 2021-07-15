Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $6.01 Million in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 396,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COMM. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in CommScope by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 86.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

