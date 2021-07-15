Andra AP fonden Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 152.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $5,349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE opened at $108.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -339.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.17.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

