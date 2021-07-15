Andra AP fonden Sells 121,400 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 121,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after buying an additional 1,515,769 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,252 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,138 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,003 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at $257,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.