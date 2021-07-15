A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $185,640.00.
AMRK stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -0.42. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRK shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.
