A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $185,640.00.

AMRK stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -0.42. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $11,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $9,000,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRK shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

